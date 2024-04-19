+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku French Lyceum ceases its activity.

In this regard, a letter was sent to the parents of students studying at the Lyceum, News.Az informs citing Report.

In the letter sent on behalf of the management of the educational institution, it was mentioned that education will continue there until the end of the academic term.

The Lyceum, which currently has 200 students, will not operate in the new academic year.

News.Az