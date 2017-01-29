Yandex metrika counter

Baku-Ganja flight to be restored

Flights on Baku-Ganja-Baku route will be restored from February 5 upon the request of Ganja city executive authority.

Direct flights on Baku-Ganja-Baku route will be carried out by AZAL 4 times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, APA reports.

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) stopped its flights on the Baku-Ganja-Baku route on Jan. 9. Spokesman of AZAL Pasha Kesamanski told APA-economics that it was economically inefficient to carry out these flights.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

