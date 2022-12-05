Baku hails Russia’s role in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku highly values Russia’s role in the process of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The minister emphasized the importance of fully implementing the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. Bayramov noted that Armenia still refuses to fully implement the trilateral statement.

The top diplomat added that illegal Armenian armed groups have not yet been withdrawn from the territories of Azerbaijan.

News.Az