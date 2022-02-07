Baku hands over 8 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku has handed over eight Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Guided by the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan returned eight servicemen of Armenian origin to Armenia on February 7. Some of them are the servicemen detained on November 16, 2021, when Azerbaijan suppressed a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of the Kalbajar district of the state border, the commission said.

In response to this humanitarian step, the Armenian side must provide the Azerbaijani side with information about the Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians who died during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and the alleged places of their burial.

On 4 February, a video conference was held on the initiative of President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of France as Chair of the European Union Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

During the discussions, President Ilham Aliyev drew special attention to determining the fate of those missing during the first Armenian-Azerbaijani war, locating mass graves. The Armenian side undertook to cooperate in this matter. The issue was supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.

News.Az