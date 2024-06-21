Baku hands over remains of two Armenian soldiers to Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a display of goodwill and adherence to humanitarian principles, Azerbaijan handed over the remains of two Armenian soldiers to Armenia on June 21, without the involvement of any third party or intermediary, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons said in a statement, News.Az.

The bone fragments were discovered during search operations near Bughadagh heights in the Dashkasan district and Dava mountain in the Kalbajar district after the anti-terror operation conducted in September 2023, says the statement.A molecular-genetic examination carried out at the Genetic Research Center of the Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service confirmed that the remains belonged to two missing Armenian soldiers who had died during the combat operations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in September 2022.“This humanitarian gesture by Azerbaijan demonstrates the country's commitment to the principles of humanism and its willingness to take steps towards reconciliation, even in the absence of third-party mediation,” the statement notes.

