Baku Higher Oil School to cooperate with China University of Petroleum

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov hold a meeting with delegation from China University of Petroleum-Beijing (CUPB).

The delegation included CUPB Vice President professor Dong Zhaoxia, Dean of International Education College professor Zhang Yongxue, Department Head of International College Li Lingyun and officer of Student Admission department of International Education College Gunay Aliyeva, abc.az reports. The meeting also gathered representatives of BHOS management.

During the meeting at the Higher School campus, rector Elmar Gasimov provided detailed information about the Higher School main activities, departments, academic programs and teaching process. He said that BHOS students receive education in various engineering fields including Process Automation Engineering, which was recognized as the most prestigious profession for prospective students last year. In the rector’s words, the fact that all subject in both universities are taught in English provides solid foundation for development bilateral cooperation including student exchange programs.

In her turn, the Vice President of the China University of Petroleum professor Dong Zhaoxia told Elmar Gasimov about CUPB history. Set up in 1953, it is the very first university in China, which prepares specialists for oil and gas industry, she said. Professor Dong Zhaoxia invited Elmar Gasimov to participate in the Forum of Energy Engineering universities’ rectors scheduled to be held on September 22 this year to commemorate 65th anniversary of CUPB. The Vice President also expressed her interest in establishing partnership relations with the Higher School. In her words, the exchange program will be especially important for Chinese students trained to work in the oil and gas industry, as they shall learn about Azerbaijan expertise in developing this sector of economics.

The meeting participants agreed that in the nearest future, two BHOS undergraduates would go to Beijing to study at CUPB, while two students of the China University of Petroleum would come to Baku to enroll in the Higher School. It was also decided that cooperation agreement between BHOS and CUPB would be signed in October 2018.

