Baku hits back at critics over Azerbaijan’s role as COP29 host

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, addressed critics who questioned Azerbaijan's suitability to host COP29, citing its status as an oil-producing country.

Speaking to journalists at COP29, Hajiyev pointed out that, with the exception of Switzerland, most previous COP host countries have been fossil fuel producers in some form, News.Az reports.He emphasized that nearly all parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change are consumers of fossil fuels, and such criticisms reflect 'cheap populist elements'."While fossil fuels negatively impact the climate, they remain a part of the current global energy landscape," Hajiyev stated. "We must focus on working together to address climate issues, rather than engaging in meaningless discussions."He also noted that other European nations, including Poland, a major coal producer, and the UK, which hosted COP26 in Glasgow, have previously organized the conference."Instead of mutual accusations, our goal here should be to contribute to result-oriented discussions," the presidential aide concluded.

News.Az