Baku hosts conference dedicated to 30 years of Azerbaijan-Turkiye diplomatic ties

A conference on “Shusha Declaration and the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Turkiye diplomatic relations” kicked off in Baku.

The event is organized by the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The conference is attended by Chairman of the Board of AIR Center Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for Strategic Research (SAM) at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, as well as Azerbaijani and Turkish experts.

