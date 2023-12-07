Baku-hosted international conference on Western Azerbaijan in world media spotlight (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on “Enabling the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: Global context and just solution”, organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community on December 5 in Baku, is widely covered by the world media.

The staff of the Italian TV channel Kmetro0, who took part in the conference, prapred a video report highlighting the event. The report emphasizes that the conference attended by about 100 international experts from more than 30 countries focused on the issue related to return of Western Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia.

News.Az presents the video.

News.Az