Baku hosting 2nd Indonesian Cultural Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd Indonesian Cultural Festival is being held in Baku. APA reports that firstly, an exhibition was organized in foyer of Heydar Aliyev palace within the festival.

Examples of Indonesian culture were demonstrated in the exhibition, APA reports. Thereafter, an opening ceremony of the exhibition was held. Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan bey Fenani said in the opening that the Azerbaijan and Indonesia mark 25th anniversary of relations. He expressed his satisfaction with such exhibition: “Indonesia and Azerbaijan are allies in several international forums. This festival is being held as a sign of solidarity to Azerbaijani people, especially IDPs suffering from the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”.



The ambassador noted that there are 1,340 ethnic groups in Indonesia. He stressed that Azerbaijan also has features of rich culture and multinationality: “Both countries understand importance of development of tolerance and solidarity. Difference enriches us. I’m sure this festival will play a role of bridge to unite powers for interest of both countries”.



Thereafter, the festival continued with a concert.

News.Az

News.Az