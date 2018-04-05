Baku hosting Conference of Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement

More than 800 people are taking part in the event.

Baku is today hosting an interim conference of foreign ministers within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement on the topic "Promotion of international peace and security for sustainable development".

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Chairman of the Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement, Foreign Minister of Venezuela Jorge Arreasa will speak at the opening ceremony

Then the participants will elect the Chairman of the Seventh Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement. Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, India, Palestine, Ecuador, as well as the Chairman of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak are taking part in the conference.

The conference will last for two days. As a result of the conference, the Baku Declaration will be adopted.

A meeting was held at the level of high-ranking officials in preparation for the ministerial conference on April 3-4,

Azerbaijan joined the Movement in 2011. In 2019 Azerbaijan will host the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement. In 2019-2022 our country will preside in the Non-Aligned Movement.

120 non-aligned countries participate in the Non-Aligned Movement. 17 states and 10 international organizations have observer status within the Non-Aligned Movement.

News.Az

