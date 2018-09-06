Baku hosting first regional training on cybersecurity for CIS countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is hosting the first regional training on cybersecurity for CIS countries.

Regional training sessions on cybersecurity for the CIS countries are held in Baku with the support of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan/

The purpose of trainings that are held in Azerbaijan for the first time in the CIS region is the exchange of information in order to increase the capacity of experts, manage the activities of cyber security incident groups, discuss issues related to the mechanism of activities, and conduct practical trainings on the prevention of cyberthreats.

Specialists from relevant state structures of Azerbaijan, as well as telecommunications operators, Internet providers, banks and other private companies participate in the trainings, along with representatives of national groups for responding to cybersecurity incidents and profile regulatory bodies from the CIS countries that are members of the ITU,

More than 75 people from 14 countries of Europe and Asia take part in the event (including CIS, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan). Trainings are conducted by experts representing international organizations.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizadeh delivered a welcoming speech about the targeted state policy pursued in Azerbaijan in the relevant sphere. Taking into account the expansion in our country of the use of modern technologies in public administration and business activities, the issues of cybersecurity are of particular importance. Emphasizing that serious attention is paid to these issues against the background of the general development of Azerbaijan, Velizade reported on the development of a national strategy on cybersecurity with the participation of the Ministry and other state structures , taking into account the international practice.

According to the deputy minister, cybersecurity is global in nature, which increases the importance of strengthening international cooperation in this field. And for the first-ever regional trainings are among significant steps in this direction.

Then a report was heard on the topic "Cybersecurity Initiatives in Azerbaijan". The participants of the event were informed about the work held on the basis of studying and analyzing international experience, as well as the activities of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry.

Program Coordinator of the Regional Office of the International Telecommunication Union for the CIS countries Farid Nahli spoke about ITU activities in the field of information security against the background of the daily updated technologies of cyberattacks. He stressed that global cooperation in the fight against cyberthreats occupies a special place in the ITU work plan.

Nahli also said that the results of the Union's studies related to the measurement of the Global Security Index are currently being analyzed. In addition, the representative of ITU noted the importance of preparing a national cybersecurity strategy and implementing the Action Plan on its basis.

The trainings will finish on September 7th. In the course of cyber-trainings, according to 6 scenarios, the qualification of specialists in the reaction to cyber attacks will be tested, which is useful from the point of view of increasing their experience and mastering advanced technologies.

News.Az

