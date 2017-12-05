Baku hosts 10th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue kicked off in Baku on December 5.

Prior to the meeting, the Azerbaijani and Turkish delegations visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev. They also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.



Then the delegations visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate the Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. They also laid wreaths at the Eternal Flame monument and the memorial erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers killed in 1918.



Later, the delegations held a plenary session. Co-chairmen from both sides delivered welcoming speeches and briefings on the state of regional security environment were presented. The meeting continued its work within the working groups.



The current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military medicine, military education, defense industry and other spheres, as well as the strengthening of friendly relations between the Armed Forces of the two countries and the main areas for accomplishing the forthcoming tasks will be discussed during the meeting, that will last until December 7.



During the discussions within the framework of the military dialogue, the work that has been done this year and the action plan for 2018 will be reviewed.



It should be pointed out that the co-chairman from the Azerbaijani side is Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel, and from the Turkish side – Сorps General Yavuz Türkgenci, Chief of the Main Directorate for Plans and Principles of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces.

News.Az

