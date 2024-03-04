Baku hosts 11st meeting of TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11st meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations has commenced in Baku, News.Az reports.

The meeting is set to include discussions on the adoption of a Personal Data Protection model law, preparation of the model law on Facilitating Residence Permits in TURKPA Member States, and the issues concerning Ombudsman Institutions in TURKPA Member States.

News.Az