Baku hosts 11st meeting of TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations

  • Politics
The 11st meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations has commenced in Baku, News.Az reports. 

The meeting is set to include discussions on the adoption of a Personal Data Protection model law, preparation of the model law on Facilitating Residence Permits in TURKPA Member States, and the issues concerning Ombudsman Institutions in TURKPA Member States.


