Baku hosts 11th International Education Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition under the theme “Human capital is our wealth” kicked off at Baku Expo Center on Friday.

Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said that the exhibition will last three days.

The exhibition is organized with the official support of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibition also has the support of the Azerbaijan Fund for the Promotion of Export and Investment (AZPROMO) and the National Confederation of Entrepreneur Organizations (Employers) of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The organizer of the exhibition is Caspian Event Organizers (CEO).

News.Az

News.Az