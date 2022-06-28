Baku hosts 11th session of Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers took place in the Azerbaijani capital on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

More than 160 representatives from 39 countries, including the Secretary General of the OIC, Hissein Ibrahim Taha, tourism ministers and deputy ministers of the member states, ambassadors, representatives of the international organizations that are 7 sub-institutes of the OIC, government officials and experts, took part in the session.

Minister of Tourism of Bangladesh Mahbub Ali, who chaired the 10th session, made a keynote speech at the session in Baku.

Mahbub Ali announced that the chairmanship of the session passed to Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Naghiyev then read out the address of President Ilham Aliyev to the session participants.

The conference continued with sessions.

The event participants are scheduled to visit the city of Shusha on 29 June.

News.Az