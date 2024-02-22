Baku hosts 14th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The session, themed “Fostering regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia”, brings together delegations from about 40 countries, as well as parliamentary speakers from nearly 10 nations.

The agenda of the plenary session features the election of the Bureau, the approval of Azerbaijan`s Chairmanship of the Assembly, the presentation of the report of the Chairman of the Executive Council, the approval of the candidates of APA`s new vice-presidents, and the presentation of observer status within the APA.

Azerbaijan was elected as the Chairman of the organization for 2024-2025 on the sidelines of the Executive Council session of the APA held in Antalya, Türkiye, in November 2023.

