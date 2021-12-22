Baku hosts 1st Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum kicked off in Baku.

The Forum is co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, News.Az reports.

A number of documents are planned to be signed within the framework of the forum between the two countries.

The forum was established within the framework of the countries' Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic cooperation in the field of energy.

News.Az