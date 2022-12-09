Baku hosts 20th Congress of Azerbaijan’s Union of Architects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 20th Congress of Azerbaijan’s Union of Architects has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Union of Architects Elbay Gasimzade highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s attention to the development of the art of architecture, as well as the works done in this field.

Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva then read out a letter of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Congress participants.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov noted that the Ministry has maintained fruitful cooperation with the Union of Architects for many years, and highlighted the work done jointly in the field of restoration of the country’s historical and cultural monuments.

The event also featured the awarding ceremony of a group of architects for their services in the development of the art of architecture.

News.Az