Baku hosts 2nd Eurasia Law Meeting

The 2nd Eurasia Law Meeting has started in Baku, bringing together 250 delegates from 40 countries, AZERTAC reports.

Addressing the event, chairman of Turkey`s Law Platform Ahmet Akcan hailed the development of the judicial ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan. He noted that the creation of Turkey-Azerbaijan law platform in 2014 is the result of good relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijani deputy minister of justice Azer Jafarov highlighted the importance of the meeting. He noted that the Eurasia Law Meeting coincides with the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the judicial system of Azerbaijan.

Jafarov praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all fields.

The minister underlined that the meeting will feature discussions on how to develop relations with international organizations.

