Baku hosts 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA

The 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA has kicked off in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

The international conference organized by the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education, in partnership with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is themed “Overview of PISA 2022 results: global and regional trends”, News.Az reports.Over 40 representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain, Latvia, Nigeria, Malaysia, Morocco, Brunei Darussalam, Lebanon, Sultanate of Oman, Gambia and other countries attended the conference.The goal of the conference is to identify key points and best practices that can be used to adapt countries' assessment frameworks to their unique educational landscapes, and to develop more effective, relevant assessment systems.

News.Az