Baku hosts 2nd International Youth Cooperation Forum of the Eastern Partnership and Visegrad Youth

Baku is hosting the 2nd International Youth Cooperation Forum.

The 2nd International Youth Cooperation Forum on "Eastern Partnership and Visegrad 4: Opportunities and Perspectives" is being held in Baku with the support of the 'Common Sense' youth organization, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the MeOut Association.

The event, which was attended by representatives of the Eastern European countries, Azerbaijani officials, started on December 4, 2017 and will last for 3 days.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport Intigam Babayev, Executive Director of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan Farhad Hajiyev, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi, International Visegrad Fund Representative Irena Krasnička, officials of the embassies of Eastern Partnership (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine) and Visegrad four (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary) in Azerbaijan and a number of other officials. They emphasized the importance of holding the forum in our country and drew attention to the successful results of the first forum in 2014. In addition, the participants discussed opportunities for international cooperation and held presentations on financial opportunities and programs for youth and youth organizations.

On the second day of the Forum, leaders and representatives of youth organizations will work on a number of other activities for other participants and on the development of projects that can benefit youth from the two regions.

The International Visegrad Fund which made proposals on financing the projects of Eastern Partnership countries has been invited to the Forum for the second time in Baku.

