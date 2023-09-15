Baku hosts 33rd meeting of CIS Coordination Council of Prosecutors General

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states has started in Baku, News.Az reports.

The meeting is attended by the Prosecutors General of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia, the executive secretary of the Coordination Council of CIS Prosecutors General, as well as officials of the CIS Secretariat and the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev read out President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s address to the meeting participants.

News.Az