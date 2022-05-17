Baku hosts 3rd General Conference of ECO PA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) kicked off at Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.

The event brings together delegations led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Vice President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Ali Nikzad, Deputy Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Balaim Kessebayeva, Speaker of Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Deputy chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulan Primov, as well as members of the House of Representatives of Tajikistan, News.Az reports.

Conference participants will focus on prospects for cooperation in the post-pandemic period and challenges ahead.

News.Az