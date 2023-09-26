Baku hosts 3rd meeting of Working Group on Agriculture Cooperation of Organization of Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd meeting of the Working Group on Agriculture Cooperation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the final preparations for the 2nd Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Agriculture of the OTS, as well as the prospects for agricultural cooperation among the member countries.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azad Jafarli emphasized that 2nd Turkic Agro Business Forum and the 2nd Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Agriculture of the OTS to be held in Baku would provide an important platform between the member states, making a significant contribution to defining new promising forms and areas of mutually beneficial international cooperation.

OTS Deputy General Secretary Ömer Kocaman noted that the agricultural sector is one of the strategic areas for cooperation between OTS member countries, stressing the importance of taking advantage of the available opportunities.

The members of the Working Group discussed the results of the 2nd meeting of the Working Group on Agriculture Cooperation of OTS and the action plans of the sub-working groups set up under the Working Group.

The meeting saw discussions on topics such as training programs and seminars to be organized in Hungary and Türkiye, possibilities of establishment up a regional food security reserve system to ensure food supply in emergency situations, defining and implementing concrete projects in the agricultural sphere.

The draft of the Final Declaration of the 2nd Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Agriculture of the OTS was also discussed at the meeting of the Working Group.

The participants reached a preliminary agreement on the date and venue of the 3rd Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Agriculture of the OTS and the 4th meeting of the Working Group on Agriculture Cooperation.

The 2nd Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Agriculture of the OTS and the 2nd Turkic Agro Business Forum will be held tomorrow in Baku.

