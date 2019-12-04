Baku hosts 5th ECO High Level Experts Meeting on Agriculture

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th High Level Experts Meeting on Agriculture of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has been held in Baku.

Experts of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture and its subordinated agencies, representatives of the ministries of agriculture of the ECO member countries and relevant ECO bodies, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as well as World Bank officials attended the event.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elchin Zeynalov said that as a result of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, the agricultural sector of the country entered a qualitatively new stage of development. The minister mentioned that the agricultural growth rate was sustainable thanks to large-scale agrarian reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan, adding that this dynamic development trend continued throughout the current year. “During the first 9 months of 2019, there was a 7.1 percent increase in agriculture compared to the same period of last year, and a 6.2 percent of GDP is achieved from this sector,” the minister stressed.

Director of agriculture, tourism and Industry of ECO Secretariat Memduh Unal hailed Azerbaijan`s successful efforts to develop the non-oil sector. “Azerbaijan has been the fastest growing country among the ECO member states over the past years in terms of economic development,” he added.

The event participants exchanged views on economic relations among the ECO member states, particularly in the field of agriculture.

News.Az

