Baku hosts 5th meeting of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission on Cooperation

The 5th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission on Cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports and youth has today kicked off in Baku, AZERTAC reports.

The delegations led by co-chairs of the commission, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority Ibrahim Al-Omar discuss the current state of the economic cooperation and prospects for expanding relations.

The agenda of the commission features a wide range of issues, including development of the trade relations, increase in trade, expansion of cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, food security, ICT, healthcare, culture, tourism and education.

The event will feature the signing of a final protocol, conducting a roundtable with the participation of the two countries` business circles under support of Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Organization (AZPROMO).

News.Az

