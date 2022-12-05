Baku hosts 5th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov read out a congratulatory letter from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants.

The forum is dedicated to December 5 - International Volunteer Day.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order declaring 2020 as the "Year of Volunteers" in Azerbaijan.

News.Az