Baku hosts 5th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers

Baku hosts 5th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers

The 5th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports. 

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov read out a congratulatory letter from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants.

The forum is dedicated to December 5 - International Volunteer Day.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order declaring 2020 as the "Year of Volunteers" in Azerbaijan.


