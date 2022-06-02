Baku hosts 7th International Congress of Social Sciences

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th International Congress of Social Sciences kicked off at ADA University, Baku on Thursday.

The event is co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, the Turkish Grand National Assembly and the International Balkan University (IBU), News.Az reports.

ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, rectors of other universities and officials are taking part in the congress.

The event began after the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were sounded.

News.Az