Baku hosts 8th meeting of Azerbaijan-Romania Joint Commission

The 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Romania has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

During the one-on-one meeting, co-chairs Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, and Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, Minister of Energy of Romania, engaged in discussions regarding the progress made in bilateral cooperation and the agenda of the 8th meeting.

Sahil Babayev emphasized that relations between the two countries have been steadily expanding since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Romania.

Speaking about the development dynamics of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, the minister highlighted that the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 29.3 percent last year.

Sebastian-Ioan Burduja noted that his country attaches special importance to expanding relations with Azerbaijan based on friendly ties and expressed confidence that the current meeting would contribute to strengthening these ties.

The parties also discussed future cooperation in energy, transport, investment, agriculture, social, education, humanitarian, infrastructure, construction, and other domains.

News.Az