Baku hosts annual meeting of World Association of Press Councils

A meeting of the World Association of Press Councils has got underway in Baku.

Participants in the event include Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, as well as delegates from nearly 20 countries of Asia, Europe and Africa. Heads and experts from the international organizations, including the United Nations, the European Union, as well as local media agencies also attend the meeting.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Aflatun Amashov highlighted the history of the World Association of Press Councils.

Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov made a speech at the event.

News.Az

