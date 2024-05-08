Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum commenced today in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event is attended by notable figures including Chairman of the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dimitar Bratanov, Deputy Executive Director at AZPROMO, Zohrab Gadirov, and Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Mammadov.The forum also brings together nearly 120 businesspeople from a range of industries, including transport, logistics, agriculture, ICT, oil and gas, construction, engineering services, furniture, insurance, consulting, trade, and other sectors.

News.Az