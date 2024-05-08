Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum

  • Economics
  • Share
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum

Supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum commenced today in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event is attended by notable figures including Chairman of the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dimitar Bratanov, Deputy Executive Director at AZPROMO, Zohrab Gadirov, and Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Mammadov.

The forum also brings together nearly 120 businesspeople from a range of industries, including transport, logistics, agriculture, ICT, oil and gas, construction, engineering services, furniture, insurance, consulting, trade, and other sectors.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      