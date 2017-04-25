Baku hosts Azerbaijan-EU negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Baku is hosting the first round of negotiations on a new agreement on strategic partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the EU delegation headed by Luc Devin, Director for Eastern Partnership, Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia, regional cooperation and OSCE issues of the European External Action Service, has arrived in Baku to participate in the negotiations.

News.Az

