Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Italy business forum

Azerbaijan-Italy business forum was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on July 19, APA reported.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, attended the forum.

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the Italian president’s daughter Laura Mattarella also attended the event.

The heads of state addressed the forum. 

