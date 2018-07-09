Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Switzerland business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum has been held in Baku today.

Report informs that the event has been opened by the economy minister, Shahin Mustafayev.

He said that about 50 companies participate in the business forum.

"Switzerland is one of the leading countries which export non-oil products from Azerbaijan. The trade turnover between the two countries was $ 240 million in 2017, which is 46% more than in 2016. Import-export operations increased by 43% annually in first five months of this year. 71 Swiss companies have been registered in Azerbaijan. They invested $ 730 million in the country's economy, while Azerbaijan has invested $ 1.2 billion in Switzerland’s economy, " he said.

