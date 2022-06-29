Baku hosts Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum of women entrepreneurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum of women entrepreneurs took place in Baku on Wednesday.

Supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the event was organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), News.Az reports.

Addressing the forum, Chairperson of the parliamentary Committee for Family and Women’s and Children’s Affairs Hijran Huseynova praised the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. She also emphasized the special role of mutual visits by the Azerbaijani and Uzbek leaders in the development of bilateral ties.

Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva said in her speech that the forum will contribute to the further expansion of cooperation between women entrepreneurs from the two countries.

The forum then featured B2B meetings.

News.Az