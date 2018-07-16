Baku hosts ceremony marking anniversary of July 15 coup attempt in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan has organized an event on the second anniversary of the July 15 military coup attempt in Turkey.

The Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov attended the ceremony, AzerTag reports.

Prior to the event, prayers were read for the souls of the victims and a film dedicated to July 15 events made by TRT TV channel was screened.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral described the July 15 events as a national saga, saying no one can make the Turkish nation change the track.

In his remarks, Presidential Assistant Ali Hasanov described the July 15 events as a heroic chronicle. “The events that took place in Turkey on July 15 two years ago were followed with great excitement in Azerbaijan too. We demonstrated our support to the Turkish government. “One nation, two states” motto stood the test of those days with honor. We have demonstrated the unwavering Turkey-Azerbaijan friendship.”

Pointing to the recent Ganja events, the Azerbaijani President’s Assistant noted that the events were perpetrated by traitors who wanted to take over the statehood. “Two police officers who were among the peaceful people were killed. The names of those officers went down in the history of our country. The Ganja events are similar to those of the July 15 events in Turkey,” he said.

The Presidential Assistant described Azerbaijan and Turkey as brotherly countries, saying the two countries support each other.

