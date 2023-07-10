Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts conference “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s foreign policy”

A conference, entitled “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s foreign policy” kicked off at ADA University, Baku, News.Az reports.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev and heads of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions abroad are taking part in the conference.

Greeting the participants, Hafiz Pashayev wished the conference every success.

