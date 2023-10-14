Baku hosts conference on "20 Years of Unparalleled Services to Motherland, People and Statehood"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conference themed "20 Years of Unparalleled Services to Motherland, People and Statehood" co-chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, and Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev has got underway in Baku at the Gulustan Palace, News.Az reports.

The conference, dedicated to the activities of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his presidency, will feature reports on the achievements and historical victories of Azerbaijan in the last twenty years.

News.Az