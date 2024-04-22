Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts conference on Azerbaijan-China relations

A conference, titled “Reassessing Azerbaijan-China relations: The way forward” has kicked off in Baku.

The conference was organized by the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), News.Az reports.

The conference will feature reports on “Global and regional dynamics: Views from Azerbaijan and China”, “Potential synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route”, “Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China for mutual benefits: Economic, cultural and interpersonal exchanges.”


