Baku hosts conference on "Benefits of hosting major sports events"

The conference on "Benefits of hosting major sports events" was held in Baku on Feb. 5, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, CEO of the Formula One Group Chase Carey, executive director of the Baku City Circuit operating company Arif Rahimov, heads of local and foreign companies and other guests attended the conference.

“The holding of large-scale international competitions in Azerbaijan has an impact on the development of all spheres, including medium and small enterprises,” Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) Natavan Mammadova said. “

"Sports competitions make an important contribution to the development of the tourism sector,” she said.

In turn, Rahimov said that the fact that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will stay on the Formula 1 calendar through to 2023 is a very positive moment.

He added that this testifies that Azerbaijan is successfully hosting these races.

"Azerbaijan has achieved great success in organizing international sports competitions,” the minister said. “The holding of these races in the country has an impact on the development of all spheres, in particular the tourism sector."

Other speakers also spoke about the significance of large-scale sporting events for the country.

News.Az

