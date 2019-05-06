Baku hosts conference on “Judicial Reforms in Azerbaijan: Public Discussion with AmCham”

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference titled “Judicial Reforms in Azerbaijan: Public Discussion with the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham)” has been held in Baku.

Participants in the event included, Assistant to the First Vice-President Gunduz Karimov, Head of Sector of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Vusal Isayev, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, as well as more than 150 representatives from various business sectors and diplomatic corps.

In their remarks, AmCham Executive Director Natavan Mammadova, and AmCham President Nuran Karimov highlighted the purpose of the conference and emphasized the importance of the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan for the development of the country's economy.

Addressing the event, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Gunduz Karimov pointed out judicial and legal reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az