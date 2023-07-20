Baku hosts conference to mark 148th anniversary of National Press

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Media in the Era of Global Transformations: Continuity of Traditions, Principles of Journalism and Public Interests" conference dedicated to the 148th anniversary of the National Press kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The conference is co-organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Audiovisual Council and the Press Council.

The event was declared open after the national anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded.

The conference participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of heroic Azerbaijani sons who sacrificed their lives for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

News.Az