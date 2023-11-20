Baku hosts Customs Business Forum 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Customs Business Forum 2023, organized by the State Customs Committee, has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

Prior to the event, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov and Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov viewed the exhibition.

The forum, which was attended by representatives of local and foreign companies operating in Azerbaijan, heads of leading media organizations and other officials, began with the screening of a video highlighting the speech of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev at the event marking the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the State Customs Committee held on January 30, 1997.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov addressed the event.

The main goal of the forum, which is organized to inform citizens and business entities about projects implemented by the customs service as part of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's large-scale economic reforms aimed at ensuring Azerbaijan's long-term development, is to provide a corporate report from the Committee on Customs and Business Cooperation.

The forum is also to announce planned projects, encourage business organizations to actively participate in projects that have already been executed, and establish a business atmosphere for discussing the benefits of new services and products.

News.Az