Baku hosts event dedicated to first anniversary of July 15 coup attempt in Turkey

An event dedicated to the first anniversary of July 15 coup attempt in Turkey was held in the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre, APA reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani President`s Aide for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, state representatives, MPs and others.

Making speech in the event, Ali Hasanov said that what happened in the 1990s of the last century and the events in Turkey a year ago revealed one truth: “Everyone should be aware of this truth. No one can win the will of the people. It’s impossible to overcome the will of the people”.

A. Hasanov noted that the measures taken by the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey are already yielding results: “Today in Turkey, in the literal sense of the word, statehood, national unity is being strengthened. Turkey is turning into a force factor in our region and throughout the world. Everyone knows that on that unfortunate night on July 15 in Azerbaijan no one slept until the morning. As an assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, I witnessed that until the morning Mr. President Ilham Aliyev experienced serious upheavals throughout the night and though about how Azerbaijan can help the legally elected president of Turkey. He, then, gave the appropriate instructions, which were, if possible, implemented. The Azerbaijani state was the first to express its attitude to this issue and unequivocally supported the constitutional regime and power of Turkey.

Hasanov said that the unity, solidarity and fraternity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples set a good example for other Turkic-Muslim peoples.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral thanked Azerbaijan for its support. He noted that the Azerbaijani state always supported Turkey in the fight against FETÖ.

News.Az

