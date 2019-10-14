Baku hosts First General Assembly of Turkic Council Youth Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First General Assembly of the Turkic Council Youth Platform has been held in Baku.

Participants in the event included Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev, member of the Turkish parliament Ahmet Buyukgumus, and president of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum Ayhan Taha.

Baghdad Amreyev said Baku laid the foundation of a new tradition in international cooperation among youth. "This historic event opens a new chapter in cooperation among countries."

Minister Azad Rahimov described the holding of the First General Assembly of Turkic Council Youth Platform in Baku as a historic event. "I am confident that our joint efforts within this platform will yield fruits and contribute to the development of international relations of youth."

He said the meeting was held on the eve of the Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States.

