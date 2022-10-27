Baku hosts first meeting of audiovisual media regulators of OTS countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 1st meeting of audiovisual media regulators of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council Ismat Sattarov and heads of the audiovisual media regulatory bodies of the member and observer countries are participating in the meeting.

News.Az