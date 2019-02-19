Baku hosts first meeting of Azerbaijan-EU high-level transport dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU high-level transport dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

Addressing the event, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade highlighted what has been done in the field of transport in the country, including in railway, maritime and aviation areas. The minister underlined the successful development of the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.

European Commission Director-General for Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei said they have closely followed the activities of Azerbaijan in the field of transport, adding that the country has become a logistic hub.

Henrik Hololei described the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as an important transit route between Europe and Asia. He said they have already visited Heydar Aliyev International Airport and got acquainted with the activities of the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Buta Airways and Silk Way.

The event featured discussions on a variety of issues, including aviation, maritime, road safety and regional cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az