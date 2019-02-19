Baku hosts first meeting of high-level working group on Caspian Sea issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the high-level working group for implementation of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea kicked off in Baku Tuesday.

Representatives of the Caspian littoral states are taking part in the meeting.

A number of issues arising from the Convention, as well as the results of the Fifth Summit of the Heads of the Caspian littoral States in Aktau, will be discussed at the meeting.

At the event, Azerbaijan will be represented by the delegation led by Khalaf Khalafov, chief of the Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the representative of Azerbaijan in the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea.

On August 12, 2018, the "Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea" was signed in Aktau, Kazakhstan and the Communiqué of the Fifth Caspian Summit was adopted.

Based on these documents, in order to effectively implement the Convention and review cooperation issues in the Caspian Sea, the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea has been established as a regular five-sided consultation mechanism consisting of authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states.

