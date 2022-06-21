Baku hosts German-Azerbaijani Sustainability Forum (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German-Azerbaijani Sustainability Forum themed “Renewable Energy in Azerbaijan” took place in Baku on Tuesday.

The forum was co-organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) and RENAC AG within the framework of the Energy Export Initiative project launched by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, News.Az reports.

The event moderated by Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan Tobias Baumann focused on the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy.

Addressing the forum, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Sultanov spoke about the work done in the country’s energy sector. He noted that one of the goals of the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" signed by President Ilham Aliyev is to turn Azerbaijan into an environmentally friendly country.

Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Baku Heiko Schwarz in his speech said that real opportunities for peace and prosperity are already visible in the South Caucasus. The German diplomat stressed that there are ample opportunities in Azerbaijan for entrepreneurs working in the field of sustainability and renewable energy.

Chairman of the Board of AHK Azerbaijan Farid Isayev said the forum will contribute to cooperation between entrepreneurs from both countries.

News.Az